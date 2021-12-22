Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $1,317,440.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $1,317,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $225,644.65.

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $1,330,240.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.68. 2,764,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,798. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

