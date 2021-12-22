Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.67.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,267.70 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,552,341 shares of company stock valued at $425,354,047. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

