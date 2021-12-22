Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $718,164.82 and $14,985.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,016,327 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

