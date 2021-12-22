Datamine Market Capitalization Achieves $470,984.51 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $470,984.51 and approximately $5,734.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00376077 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008493 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.93 or 0.01329025 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,277,638 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

