David Hallal Sells 50,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ITOS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.