David Hallal Sells 50,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ITOS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

