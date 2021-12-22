Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.07

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
