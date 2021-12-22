Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.07

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

