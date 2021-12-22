Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $355.50 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

