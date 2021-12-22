Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $630.83 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.