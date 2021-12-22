Decatur Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,996 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock worth $5,455,472 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $340.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

