Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,025 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $393.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

