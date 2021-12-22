DecentBet Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,716.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 644.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $602,678.90 and $7,716.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 234.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00209540 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

