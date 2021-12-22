Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,033 shares of company stock valued at $77,354.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,212. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

