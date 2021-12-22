DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $3,143.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010995 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,612,673 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

