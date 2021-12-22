DeFi Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,621,693 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

