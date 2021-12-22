DeFiner (FIN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.85 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $476,275.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00209733 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

