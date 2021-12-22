DeHive (DHV) Market Cap Tops $475,171.96

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $475,171.96 and approximately $149,786.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.