Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $307,178.20 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

