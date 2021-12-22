Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 837,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,753. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

