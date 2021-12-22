Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,566,764 shares.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

