Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,566,764 shares.
DNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 2.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
