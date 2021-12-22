DePay Market Capitalization Hits $1.87 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $53,462.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

