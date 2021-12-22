Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and $1.14 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 104,322,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.