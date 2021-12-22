Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $131.07 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Dero has a market cap of $131.07 million and $670,942.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $11.84 or 0.00024266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,772.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.51 or 0.08173608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00319442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.00902088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00390269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00255112 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,074,696 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.