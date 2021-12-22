Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.59 ($22.01).

DEQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th.

DEQ opened at €14.75 ($16.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($24.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.34 and its 200 day moving average is €18.53. The stock has a market cap of $911.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

