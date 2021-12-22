Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.11 ($74.28).

DPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.70 ($0.79) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.09 ($60.78). 1,200,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.39 and its 200-day moving average is €56.60. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

