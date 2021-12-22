Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.05 ($57.36).

DWNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($57.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($55.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €37.53 ($42.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($42.80).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

