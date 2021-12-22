DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $565.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.