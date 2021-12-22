Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,595.61

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,595.61 ($47.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,020.50 ($53.12). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 4,013 ($53.02), with a volume of 1,764,559 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($47.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.47) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,988 ($52.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £93.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,778.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,595.61.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.57) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,164,288.55). Insiders acquired 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

