DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.35. 9,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 263,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

DICE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,627,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

