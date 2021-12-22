DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.71

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 5.71 and last traded at 5.75, with a volume of 134097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 6.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $700,889,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,145 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

