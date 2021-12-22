DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $36,755.11

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. DIGG has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $104,098.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $36,755.11 or 0.74893709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.