Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 0.5%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.49). Approximately 1,198,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,253,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.48).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

In related news, insider Lisa Harrington purchased 18,604 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £20,092.32 ($26,545.54).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

