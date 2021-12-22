Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

