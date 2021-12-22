Digiwage Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $89,507.58 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 115.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

