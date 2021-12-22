Dimecoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,085.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $2,085.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00167944 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.