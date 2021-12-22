disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $3.28 million and $233,951.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,744,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,366 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

