Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as low as C$2.75. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 242,426 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The firm has a market cap of C$333.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.