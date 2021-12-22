Divi (DIVI) Achieves Market Cap of $228.88 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Divi has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $228.88 million and approximately $440,663.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00244518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00509698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,656,893,206 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

