Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $23.23 billion and $968.91 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00322933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,630,729,606 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

