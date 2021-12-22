Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.47.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

