Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

