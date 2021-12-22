Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.17

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.17 and last traded at C$62.89, with a volume of 208837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOL. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,044.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

