Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $453.80

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 453.80 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 451.07 ($5.96), with a volume of 19411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($70,471.66). Also, insider Stella David bought 30,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($146,665.48).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

