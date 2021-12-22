Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

