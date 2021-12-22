Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up to $44.41

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.41, but opened at $46.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 114 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 122.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 74.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $213,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

