Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 9,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

