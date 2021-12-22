Dotmoovs Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $413,554.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00209733 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

