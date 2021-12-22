Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 331 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.47. 585,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,087,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.82 and its 200 day moving average is $372.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

