Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.47. 585,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,087,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.82 and its 200 day moving average is $372.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

