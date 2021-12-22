DoYourTip (DYT) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,809.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $700,878.95 and $5,809.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00374638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.09 or 0.01334432 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.