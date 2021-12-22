DoYourTip Market Capitalization Hits $700,878.95 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $700,878.95 and approximately $5,809.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00374638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.09 or 0.01334432 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.